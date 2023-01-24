Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/

Lily Blue is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Lily is from Iroquois, SD, located within the Dakota Energy Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Lily is involved in National Honor Society, student council, FFA, volleyball, band, and choir.

