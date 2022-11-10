5 Care Tips to Keep Your Car Looking Brand New This Winter

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marv’s Body Shop and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marv’s Body Shop, visit https://marvsbodyshop.com/.

South Dakota winters are tough on all cars, new and old. The salt and sand from the roads, the in and out of dirty boots, and constantly being exposed to the elements, make it difficult to keep your car looking great. If you want to learn how to do this, read on for auto care tips that you could use this winter.

Regular Car Wash

One of the best ways to keep your car looking brand new is to wash it once every two weeks using your own hands. Compared to bringing your vehicle to an automatic car wash, this will help you thoroughly clean places that may be harder to reach. Some items you may need include buckets of water, car wash soap, a pressure washer or hose with a pressure-building attachment, and a wheel cleaning brush.

Proper Drying

After washing, dry your car properly using a microfiber towel. Leaving your car out in the sun may seem like the easiest way to do it. However, this method can actually damage its paint job. This will result in your car looking dull and faded.

Spot Cleaning

Between the two weeks of your full-on car wash, you’ll also need to do spot cleaning for any messes that would end up on your car’s surface. Typically, this would include tree sap, bird droppings, and bugs. You can do this by using car soap, water, and a microfiber cloth to dry afterward.

Periodic Clay Bar Treatment

Using a clay bar is the key if you want your car to look and feel extra smooth. Occasionally, around 3 to 4 times per year, giving your vehicle this treatment will help polish any fine debris on the paint. The glossy feel you achieve with this technique is something you can’t get from regular car washing.

