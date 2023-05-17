Dents and Dings on Your Car? Learn How We Can Help You!

Sponsored - Was your car hit recently? Or, maybe heavy tree branches fell on the hood of your vehicle. If so, check your vehicle immediately for any damage.

As soon as you notice any dents, it’s important to take your vehicle to an auto body shop to get those repaired immediately. If you’re interested in discovering how professionals conduct dent removal, keep reading to learn more.

Paintless Dent Repair

There are two main kinds of dent removal. The first would be paintless dent repair. With this, the mechanic works on the opposite side of where the vehicle got damaged. They fix the dent by pushing and pulling the surface back to its initial position using a straight-light tool. This ensures that the hollowed exterior reverts to how it originally was.

Additionally, since this process restores the original look of your vehicle without the use of painting, this avoids discrepancies between the car’s natural look and the affected area.

The paintless dent repair method is used when working with minor dents and dings. It is generally the more affordable option since it requires less time and labor to get the job done. Typically, a mechanic will only need a day to finish the repair.

Traditional Dent Repair

Another way to conduct dent repair is the traditional method. This is typically the method used for bigger damage. The process involves using a sander to remove chipped-off paint and other dirt and grime found on the surface. After this, the metal will be formed back to its original position using equipment such as a suction machine or frame correction device.

Once the entire process is finished, the mechanics will sand the whole vehicle and have it sprayed with primer. This allows your new paint to stick and stay on the surface of your vehicle for a long time. The professionals will then paint your vehicle either by touching up, airbrushing, or using full-on coats.

The traditional dent repair process takes about one week to complete. This tends to be costlier compared to paintless dent repair since it requires more time and labor.

