Different Types of Car Dents and How to Repair Them

Sponsored - If you’ve been a car owner for a long time, you may have already experienced getting dents on your vehicle. This can happen for several reasons, such as branches falling on your car or hail hitting it.

While not all dents are created equal, each of them can be fixable. Read on to learn about the different types of car dents and how they can be repaired.

Dings

Dings are the most common type of car dent and are typically caused by minor impacts. They are small, round dents on the surface of the car. While they may seem insignificant, they can still be an eyesore.

One way to repair dings is through paintless dent repair. Car technicians use specialized tools to carefully massage the dent from the inside out without damaging the paint. It’s a cost-effective and efficient method to restore your car’s appearance.

Creased Dents

Creased dents are more severe than dings and often occur when a car is hit by another vehicle or object. These dents have a distinct line or crease, which can make repairing them more challenging.

To fix them, it is best to seek professional help from an auto body shop. Highly skilled technicians can use techniques such as paint blending and panel replacement to restore the damaged area to its original condition.

Round Dents

Round dents are similar to dings but are usually larger in size. They can occur due to hailstorms or larger impacts. Repairing round dents can be done using a combination of techniques, depending on the severity.

One common method is to use a dent puller, which involves attaching a device to the dent and pulling it back into shape. This method may work for smaller round dents. However, for larger or more complex round dents, it is always best to consult with an expert at an auto body shop for a professional opinion and repair.

Sharp Dents

Sharp dents have defined edges and angles and are typically caused by more forceful impacts, such as collisions. Repairing sharp dents requires expertise and precision.

The process may involve heating and manipulating the metal back to its original shape, followed by refinishing the area with touch-up paint. Considering the complexity of repairing sharp dents, it’s crucial to entrust the task to professionals who have the skills and tools necessary for a successful repair.

Get Car Dent Repairs at Marv’s Body Shop

Car dents come in various forms, from dings and creased dents to round and sharp dents. Repairing them requires different techniques and approaches based on the extent and severity of the damage.

For high-quality repairs, visit an auto body shop such as Marv’s Body Shop. Our team of expert technicians is ready to provide top-notch repairs and ensure your car looks as good as new. Don’t wait. Schedule your appointment today!