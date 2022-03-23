How Small Dings Can Cause Big Problems

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marv’s Body Shop and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marv’s Body Shop, visit https://marvsbodyshop.com/.

You may think that a dent or scratch on your car is simply a cosmetic issue and is nothing to worry about. However, these can become bigger problems if they’re not taken care of right away. Here are the top five reasons to get these minor dents fixed at Marv’s Body Shop, before they progress into bigger problems.

Rust Spread

A small ding can be the beginning of a rust problem because it damages the paint on your car. Since paint acts as a protective layer, water can easily enter inside the vehicle’s coating. This can create rust buildup. When this continues, it results in parts of your car deteriorating.

Compromised Safety

You’ll never know when you may get into another minor accident which can cause the small ding to get bigger. When it gets worse, it can compromise the safety of everyone in the vehicle because the car will be more prone to debris entering inside the metal parts. As mentioned, this can create rust buildup.

Reduced Resale Value

People are more likely to buy a car without any flaws. If you’re thinking of selling your car in the future, it’s advised to have all damage repaired, no matter how small. This way, you can get the optimal value of your car when you sell it.

Created Hidden Damage

Small dings are typically caused by accidentally bumping into something. You may only see the damage on a surface level. However, this collision could have impacted other parts of the car that aren’t as visible. For example, what may seem like a small accident that only resulted in an insignificant dent could have also damaged the structural integrity of your vehicle, even in a minor way.

Local Repair

If you’re looking for an auto body repair service for small dings, visit us at Marv’s Body Shop in Sioux Falls, SD. We offer big and small dent repair to get your car looking at its best for optimum aesthetic and performance. You can trust that your car will be in good hands when you take it down to our auto body shop.