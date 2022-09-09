How soon should you repair a dent in your car? The answer may surprise you!

Sponsored - At one point or another, it’s typical to find dents on your car eventually. When it comes to minor ones, you may have asked yourself: how long is it okay to hold off getting this fixed? They may not seem like a big deal at the moment; however, getting them restored as soon as possible is still important. Read on to learn why you should get a car dent repair immediately upon noticing them.

Rust Buildup

When your car has dents, they allow water to seep into your vehicle easily. The accumulation of moisture will cause a build-up of rust. This can be dangerous to your car because it weakens your vehicle’s structural components. When rust gets inside, it eats up the metal parts, which can cause them to malfunction.

Paint Damage

If you hold off bringing your car to an auto body shop, the dents can get bigger over time. This can lead to other problems such as paint cracking, peeling, or flaking. Your car’s paint is essential to your vehicle because it serves as a protective layer. When it gets damaged, it can leave the metal parts of your car exposed to water and other elements. This may also lead to a build-up of rust.

Saves Money

Getting your dents repaired as soon as possible can actually be advantageous since this can also save you money. The smaller they are, the lesser technicians would have to work on your vehicle. When dents grow and create even more problems, it could be costlier on your end to pay for the extra damage.

Increased Safety

Most importantly, you should get your dents repaired as soon as you can to protect your safety on the road. On the surface, you may see what seems to be minor damage. However, there could be underlying structural issues that you may not be able to see on the surface.

Restore Your Car at Marv’s Body Shop

If you’re looking for a place to get a car dent repair, visit us at Marv’s Body Shop. We have a professional auto repair service that can restore the surface of your car. Get your car fixed as soon as you spot issues with them by heading over to our auto body shop.