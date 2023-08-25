Car Scratches: Types and How to Fix Them

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marv’s Body Shop and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marv’s Body Shop, visit https://marvsbodyshop.com/.

Seeing scratches on your car is alarming. Fortunately, there are different solutions depending on which kind of car scratch you have. Learn about the three common types and find the appropriate car scratch repair needed.

Clear-Coat Scratches

Clear-coat scratches are the most common type of scratches you’ll encounter. They appear when the transparent layer of protective coating on your car’s exterior is damaged. These scratches are usually superficial and do not penetrate the paint layer.

To fix clear-coat scratches, start by washing and drying the affected area. Then, apply a small amount of clear-coat paint using a microfiber cloth or a touch-up pen, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Gently buff the area with a soft cloth to blend the repaired spot with the rest of the car’s surface.

Paint Scratches

Paint scratches are deeper than clear-coat scratches and will require more effort to fix. They materialize when the scratch extends through the clear coat and into the layer of paint underneath. To repair paint scratches, you’ll need a few additional tools.

Begin by cleaning the area with soap and water, and then dry it thoroughly. Next, apply a primer to the scratched area to ensure good adhesion of the paint. Once the primer has dried, use a touch-up brush to apply the matching paint color. Finally, finish the repair by sealing the area with clear-coat paint and allowing it to dry completely.

Primer Scratches

The most severe form of scratches, primer scratches, penetrate through the layers of paint and clear coat. Once the primer layer beneath is exposed, fixing this type of car scratch would require professional expertise, as it involves sanding, repainting, and refinishing the affected area. It is important to take your vehicle to a reputable auto body shop to ensure a high-quality repair and a seamless finish.

Get Car Scratch Repair Services at Marv’s Body Shop

Car scratches can be an eyesore, but fortunately, there are ways to address them. Clear-coat scratches can be fixed with simple touch-up methods. Paint scratches may require a bit more effort and the use of primer and matching paint. However, for severe primer scratches, it is essential to seek professional assistance to achieve the best results.

If you want your car looking pristine again, get car scratch repair services at an auto body shop.

Remember, a well-maintained car not only looks good, but it also retains its value. Don't let scratches ruin the appearance of your cherished vehicle.