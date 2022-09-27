Top Tips To Keep Your Car in Tip-Top Shape

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marv’s Body Shop and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marv’s Body Shop, visit https://marvsbodyshop.com/.

We all know that as car owners, we have to take full responsibility when it comes to caring for our vehicles. But, how can you do this? Read on to learn about some car care tips that you can do to keep your automobile in tip-top shape.

Clean the Undercarriage

When it comes to cleaning your car, we tend to pay close attention to what we immediately see first. This could be pertaining to the top and exterior parts of your vehicle. However, we shouldn’t forget about the underside of the car.

As you drive, over time, dirt, gravel, and salt from the road accumulate at this bottom section of your car. When this doesn’t get cleaned out, it may affect other parts such as the steering, suspension, brakes, and exhaust. This will cause deterioration in the affected parts.

You can clean and wash the undercarriage using a pressure washer. It is a spray tool that uses high pressure to break down contaminants and wash off areas that are more difficult to reach, clean, and scrub by hand.

Rotate Your Tires

Eventually, your tires will get worn down after covering a certain distance. To keep yourself safe, it’s important to rotate them every 5,000 miles. This will help prolong the lifespan of your tires and promote smooth and even treadwear.

Change the Oil

Just like your own body, you also need to feed your engine with the right type of oil to keep it running smoothly. In addition, replacing your car’s oil will also keep your engine clean from any dirt buildup that may have accumulated over time. It is recommended for modern engines to have an oil change every 5,000 to 7,500 miles.

There are three types of oil for cars, namely: mineral, semi-synthetic, and fully-synthetic. To know which one would work best for you, ask your manufacturer for their recommendation.

Receive Better Care for Your Car With Marv’s Body Shop

Doing these car care tips will definitely help in keeping your vehicle in tip-top shape. However, you’ll also need to schedule regular visits to your local auto body shop for expert assistance and maintenance.

You are sure to be in good hands when you take your car down to Marv’s Body Shop. Our team will provide you with a professional auto repair service that is specific to what your vehicle needs. We’ll make sure to keep your car in its best condition with the repair services we offer. (link “professional auto repair service” to https://marvsbodyshop.com/)