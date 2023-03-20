Amalgam Fillings Vs. Composite: Which One Is Right for You?

Sponsored - If you have holes, cavities, or gaps in the enamel of your decayed, broken, or damaged teeth, your dentist may recommend getting a dental filling. It’s one of the most commonly performed restorative dental care to bring teeth back to their normal function and shape.

There are different types of dental fillings available in the market today. But the most chosen ones are composite and amalgam. The question now is, which of the two is right for you? To answer this query, you should first learn more information about them.

Amalgam Fillings

Also known as silver fillings, amalgam fillings are made through a combination of different metals like mercury, silver, copper, tin, and zinc. They’ve been around for more than 150 years and are still used by dentists today.

Amalgam fillings cost less than composite. They’re also very durable and long-lasting. Silver fillings can last up to 15 years with proper care and maintenance.

Composite Fillings

Also known as tooth-colored or mercury-free fillings composite fillings are made of plastic (resin) and ceramic compounds. They’ve been used since the 60s and are now one of the most popular options when talking about dental fillings.

Tooth-colored fillings are more aesthetically pleasing than amalgam, especially since they are designed to match the color of the patient’s teeth. They’re also durable and can last for five to seven years on average.

Amalgam Fillings Vs. Composite: Choosing the Right One for You

The right dental filling for you depends on your situation. If you want a filling that can blend with the natural color of your teeth, then composite is best for you. However, choose amalgam if you aren’t concerned about appearance and want a less expensive option.

