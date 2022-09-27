Children and Flossing: What You Should Know as a Parent

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pillar Dental and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pillar Dental, visit https://www.pillardental.com/

As a parent, you want to teach your children to practice good oral hygiene as early as possible. This way, you can ensure that they have strong and healthy teeth when they grow up.

Aside from brushing, one of the things you want your kids to practice as part of their daily oral hygiene routine is flossing teeth. But when should your children start such a habit? Do they really need to floss as early as possible? If yes, what type of dental floss should your child use? Let’s find out the answers to these questions and learn more information about flossing below.

How Important Is Flossing Teeth?

Flossing can remove bacteria, plaque, or other debris between your teeth that your toothbrush can’t reach. It can also help polish tooth surfaces, control bad breath, reduce the risk of cavities, and prevent gingivitis that may soon lead to periodontitis.

When Can Your Kids Start Flossing Their Teeth?

According to experts, you can start flossing your children’s teeth when they’re between ages two and six or as soon as their teeth start to fit closely together. During this time, you may have to assist them to floss their teeth until they’re eight to ten years old. But before you start flossing your kid’s teeth, remember to consult with your dentist first to ensure that it’s safe for you to do so.

What Types of Dental Floss Should Your Child Use?

There are many types of dental floss available in the market today. It includes waxed and unwaxed, flavored and unflavored, wide and regular, and textured and smooth. If you’re not sure which one of these tooth floss is best for your child, you may ask your pediatric dentist for advice.

Let Pillar Dental Take Care of Your Child’s Oral Health!

Aside from teaching your children to brush and floss their teeth daily, one of the best ways for you to ensure that they have strong and healthy teeth is to visit a dental clinic regularly. At Pillar Dental, we’ll do our best to make sure that your kids achieve excellent oral health while keeping them as comfortable as possible.

Consult with our dentists now for more information about flossing.