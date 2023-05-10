Crooked or Uneven Teeth? Learn How to Get a Perfect Summer Smile.

Sponsored - Having crooked or misaligned teeth increases your risk of plaque and bacteria buildup, which can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. They can also cause problems like bite issues and temporomandibular joint disorder or TMD. Fortunately, cosmetic dentists have plenty of ways to fix uneven teeth. Here are some of them:

Traditional Metal Braces

One of the most common and effective ways to fix crooked or misaligned teeth is the use of conventional metal braces. They consist of brackets, elastics, and wires that put continuous pressure on the teeth to move them into the desired position.

Metal braces are not removable. So, maintaining them can be a challenge. You must avoid hard, chewy, sticky foods like bagels, popcorn, chips, chewing gums, and caramel candies, as they can damage dental appliances.

Invisalign or Clear Aligners

If you’re searching for an alternative to traditional metal braces, Invisalign may be your best choice. It consists of a series of clear aligners that help straighten your teeth without metal wires or brackets.

The clear aligners are made of smooth plastic and are removable, so you don’t have to change your diet while undergoing Invisalign treatment. It would be best to take off your aligner before eating or drinking.

Veneers

Dental veneers are typically made from porcelain shells that can cover teeth gaps or misalignments. They can instantly give the appearance of straight teeth as they conceal crooked, chipped, worn-down, and stained or discolored teeth.

Dental Bonding

This option is best for patients with only a few slightly crooked teeth. In this procedure, dentists use composite resin to make your misaligned teeth look straight. Dental bonding can also close gaps and lighten discolored teeth.

