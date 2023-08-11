First Dental Visit: How to Prepare Your Children for It

First Dental Visit: How to Prepare Your Children for It

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pillar Dental and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pillar Dental, visit https://www.pillardental.com/.

Visiting a dentist for the first time can be daunting for children. It would be best to prepare your kids beforehand to make them feel more comfortable and less anxious about their visit. To help you, here are some tips you should consider:

1. Start talking about it early: It’s important to talk to your child about their upcoming dental visit a few weeks before their appointment. This way, they’ll have time to prepare mentally and emotionally.

2. Discuss what will happen: Explain to your child what they can expect during their dental visit, including getting their teeth cleaned, having x-rays taken, and meeting the dentist.

3. Read children’s books about dental visits: Reading storybooks about dental visits can help your child understand what will happen and reduce their anxiety. Some recommended books include “The Tooth Book” by Doctor Seuss and “Brush Brush Brush” by Alicia Padron.

4. Play pretend dentist: Another way to help your child understand what will happen during their visit is to play pretend dentist at home. You can use a toothbrush to clean and count their teeth.

5. Choose your words carefully: When explaining things to your child, make sure to use age-appropriate language. Avoid using words like “needle” or “shot,” as these can be scary for them.

6. Don’t project your own anxiety: If you’re anxious about the dentist, try not to project that onto your child. Stay positive and encourage your child to view the visit as an adventure.

7. Bring a comfort item: If your child has a favorite toy or blanket, bring it along to their visit, as it can help them feel more secure and calm.

8. Practice breathing exercises: If your child is feeling anxious, practicing breathing exercises can help calm them down.

9. Arrive early: Arriving early for your appointment can help your child have time to get familiar with their surroundings and chat with the staff.

10. Celebrate afterward: After the visit is over, celebrate with your child for a job well done. You can take them out for an ice cream or do other fun activities together.

Reach Out to Pillar Dental Today!

By following the tips above, you can help prepare your child for their first dental visit and make it a more positive experience for both of you. For questions or more information about dental care for kids, don’t hesitate to reach out to our friendly dentists at Pillar Dental.