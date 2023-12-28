Guarding Your Grin: The dangers of online, at-home teeth straightening kits

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pillar Dental and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pillar Dental, visit https://www.pillardental.com/.

With the sudden rise and equally sudden fall of at-home teeth straightening titan, Smile Direct Club, many people are being left holding the bag when it comes to their dental health.

As it turns out, the warning signs against using at-home teeth straightening companies were there all along. At Pillar Dental, we’re dedicated to turning your smile into one of your best features. That’s why we want to help anyone affected by the closure of Smile Direct Club and alert anyone else to the pitfalls of using at-home kits to straighten your smile.

The Pros of Clear Aligners

At-home kits utilize clear aligners to help straighten teeth and ultimately keep them in place. This method of teeth straightening is a proven method after decades of testing. Not only are they effective at moving teeth as effectively as metal braces, they also help with self-esteem for younger users. No one likes being called a “Tin Grin,” obviously. Still, the products are becoming more affordable and sought after as a method of eschewing the old braces model.

The Dangers of Using At-Home Aligners

The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to companies looking to make money off the fact that a lot of us stayed home for long periods of time. Teeth straightening companies took advantage of the decrease in dental care by offering clear aligners with affordable payment structures.

However, therein lies the problem. Without adequate dental care, those seeking clear aligners are opening themselves up to a whole host of issues. Several groups, such as the American Dental Association and the American Association of Orthodontists, came out against at-home kits. The groups cited concerns over the lack of quality and personalized care that only a dentist or orthodontist can provide.

Dentists with the ADA made that a specific point in their warnings about these at-home kits, saying that patients are putting their dental health at risk by choosing groups like Smile Direct Club.

Choose a Dental Professional Today!

Pillar Dental is one of many local dentists who can help you achieve that straight, white smile in no time!