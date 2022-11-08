Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pillar Dental and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pillar Dental, visit https://www.pillardental.com/.

Need Whiter Teeth for Holiday Family Pictures? Read This Before Your Photoshoot!

The holidays are fast approaching and many of us are planning our holiday cards to send out to friends and family. We all want a whiter, brighter smile, which is probably why many of the advertisements we see on TV these days are all about teeth whitening. One of the most popular products you may have seen in commercials is teeth whitening strips. If you’re wondering whether such merchandise is good or bad for you, here are its pros and cons.

Pros:

· Teeth Whitening Strips Are Affordable

Compared to teeth whitening products and services offered by dentists, strips are definitely cheaper. And since not everyone can afford professional teeth whitening, they choose to purchase strips instead.

· Teeth Whitening Strips Are Easy to Use

Whitening strips are very easy to use. All you have to do is brush your teeth properly before applying them. Simply peel off the covering and press the strips on your upper and lower teeth. Leave them for some time (usually 30 minutes), remove them, and you’re good to go.

· Teeth Whitening Strips Are Readily Available

You can purchase whitening strips at almost any supermarket, grocery store, and pharmacies. They’re even sold in online stores.

Cons:

· Teeth Whitening Strips Can Weaken or Damage Your Tooth Enamel

Overusing whitening strips can damage or weaken your tooth enamel because of too much bleach. If this happens, your teeth may appear blue, gray, or translucent.

· Teeth Whitening Strips May Cause Teeth or Gum Sensitivity

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association, 50 percent of adults who used over-the-counter teeth whitening products like strips had mild tooth sensitivity. Some also experienced gum irritation and erosion of restorations, such as fillings.

· Teeth Whitening Strips Usually Produce Uneven and Impermanent Results

Whitening strips may not cover your teeth evenly or perfectly, especially if you have cramped or crooked teeth. So, you may get unsightly white blotches. Also, the result isn’t permanent and would only last for a few months.

