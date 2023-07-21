Oral Hygiene Tips for a Healthy and Beautiful Smile

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pillar Dental and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pillar Dental, visit https://www.pillardental.com/.

Taking care of your teeth is essential to avoid problems like cavities, bad breath or halitosis, tooth decay, and gum disease or gingivitis. Here are some oral hygiene tips for keeping a healthy and beautiful smile:

Tip 1: Brush Your Teeth Properly

According to the American Dental Association or ADA, you should brush your teeth twice daily for two minutes. Position your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle toward your gums and move your hand gently in a circular motion to ensure that food particles, germs, or plaques are properly removed. Don’t forget to brush your tongue, too.

Tip 2: Use a Toothpaste and Mouthwash That Contains Fluoride

No matter which brand of toothpaste and mouthwash you prefer to use, ensure they contain fluoride. It can help prevent tooth decay by fighting germs or bacteria and reducing plaque buildup.

Tip 3: Floss at Least Once a Day

Your toothbrush can’t reach the spaces between your teeth where food particles can get trapped. To clean those areas, you must floss your teeth at least once daily to prevent tartar buildup that can lead to gum disease and tooth decay.

Tip 4: Avoid Smoking Cigarettes

The leading cause of oral cancer and gum disease is smoking. It can also bring about other health problems, such as diabetes and lung diseases. If you currently smoke cigarettes, reach out to your healthcare provider to ask for help on how you can quit.

Tip 5: Visit Your Dentist at Least Twice a Year

Many people only visit their dentist when they experience toothache, pain, swelling in their gums, or other discomfort in their mouth. However, experts recommend visiting your tooth doctor at least twice a year or every six months, even if you believe you have good oral health. By doing so, your dentist will be able to check potential issues and offer treatment solutions before they worsen and cause more harm to your oral health.

