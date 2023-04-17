The 3 Stages of Periodontal Disease

Sponsored - Periodontitis or periodontal disease is an inflammation or infection of the bone, gums, and other tissues that support and surround the teeth. Some of its symptoms include swollen or bleeding gums, sensitive teeth, and persistent bad breath or taste.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, almost 50% of people aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontitis. To learn more about it, here are the stages of periodontal disease:

Stage 1: Early Periodontitis

During the initial or early stage of periodontitis, the gums become more inflamed. They start to pull away from the teeth, which leads to the formation of spaces called periodontal “pockets.”

When bacteria, plaque, and food begin to collect in the periodontal pockets, the tissues that surround the teeth can get infected. The plaque also hardens to tartar, which can lead to tooth decay. People with early-stage periodontitis typically experience sore or swollen gums.

Stage 2: Moderate Periodontitis

In this stage, the patients’ gums are likely sore or tender and have receded or pulled away from their teeth. Their teeth also become loose, wiggly, and easily damaged. They can decay and deteriorate quickly.

People with moderate periodontitis may experience a foul-tasting discharge from their swollen gums. They also lose bones around their teeth.

Stage 3: Advanced or Severe Periodontitis

At this point, more bones and tissues that support or hold the teeth in place are lost. The jawbone also gets infected, and the teeth loosen, shift, and become misaligned.

Without immediate dental intervention, patients with severe periodontitis will likely have loosened teeth or have already lost some of them. They may also experience symptoms like swollen, bleeding, receding gums, deep periodontal pockets, chronic pain, and constant bad breath.

