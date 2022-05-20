Things You Should Know About Baby Bottle Tooth Decay

Sponsored - A toddler or baby’s teeth are temporary. They are the reason why some parents believe that it’s okay for those teeth to decay since they’ll be replaced by new and permanent ones, anyway. However, a primary tooth is as important as a secondary one. Remember that your kids also need strong and healthy teeth to speak and eat properly.

If you don’t follow the proper dental hygiene for kids there is a high chance that your child will experience baby bottle tooth decay or early childhood caries (ECC). If it’s your first time encountering such a term, here’s what you should know about it:

What Is Early Childhood Caries or ECC?

An ECC is a type of tooth decay in infants and toddlers that often affects the incisors or upper front teeth. However, the cavities can still affect any of the child’s teeth. If ECC has already progressed too far to be treated, your pediatric dentist may have no other option but to extract the teeth entirely.

What Causes Early Childhood Caries?

There are many possible reasons why a child may develop early childhood caries. But prolonged exposure of the infant’s teeth to sweetened or sugary drinks is one of the most common causes of ECC.

How Can You Prevent Early Childhood Caries?

Practicing proper dental hygiene for kids can help you ensure that your child’s teeth are healthy. But aside from that, here are other ways you can prevent ECC from developing:

Don’t give your child sugary beverages such as juice or soft drinks.

Avoid licking your baby’s pacifier or spoon before giving it to them.

Wipe your infant’s gums after feeding.

Brush your child’s teeth with fluoride toothpaste after feeding.

Give your baby tap water instead of a bottled one.

Schedule a regular dental checkup with your pediatric dentist.

