Thinking About Dental Implants? Try These Alternatives Instead!

When you need a tooth replacement, many experts would suggest that you undergo a dental implant. Such treatment is said to be the popular choice among many people as the implant functions and looks like real teeth. Dental implants can also help prevent jaw bone loss and keep you free of gum disease.

But, if for any reason, such a solution is not an option for you, there are some alternatives to dental implants you can choose from. Here are two of them:

Dental Bridges

A dental bridge is typically made up of metal, ceramic, or a combination of both materials. It can be used to replace one or more missing teeth without having the need for implant surgery.

There are many types of dental bridges you can choose from. Traditional fixed bridges, cantilever bridges, and Maryland bonded bridges are just some of them.

Some people choose dental bridges over implants because they’re more affordable. They also take a shorter treatment time compared to dental implants. You may only need to visit your dentist twice or thrice over the course of one to two weeks. With implants, it can take months before the treatment process is fully complete.

Dentures

Another non-surgical dental implant alternative you can choose from is dentures. They are normally made out of acrylic, nylon, porcelain, resin, or metal. They can also be removed for cleaning and repair purposes.

There are also many types of dentures available. Traditional complete full dentures, partial dentures, custom dentures, immediate dentures, overdentures, economy dentures, and upper dentures are some of them.

Compared to dental implants and bridges, dentures are said to be the most cost-effective solution for teeth replacement. They can also be easily adjusted depending on your needs. If you lose another tooth, for example, you won’t need to replace your denture. You can just have another tooth added to it.

