Thinking about Invisalign? Consider these five factors first!

If you want to straighten your teeth or correct an overbite without using braces with visible wires and metal brackets, Invisalign is perfect for you. Now, which clinic should you go to for the treatment?

There are thousands of Invisalign dentists in the US, so it can be hard to find one that’s right for you. To help you, here are some factors you should consider when choosing a tooth doctor:

Experience

Although there is nothing wrong with opting for a dentist that’s new to Invisalign, choosing one with years of experience to conduct the treatment might be best for you. This way, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your tooth doctor has already helped plenty of patients improve their smile with the Invisalign system.

Certification

Not all dental clinics can provide Invisalign treatment. Dentists need to be certified first after undergoing training to learn how to install the aligners properly. They must also treat a certain number of cases every year to be considered a preferred Invisalign provider, the lowest of four tiers used to rank all providers based on their experience level.

Technology

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the provider of Invisalign treatment is using the latest or advanced technology, such as digital intraoral scanners. You simply need to make sure that the tools and equipment the dentist is using are working properly and are of good quality.

Atmosphere

When you visit the dental clinic, are the staff welcoming? How are they treating you? Do you feel at ease? Invisalign can take months or even years to complete depending on your treatment plan. So, it’s crucial that you feel safe and comfortable with the tooth doctors as well as their employees.

Cost

Dental clinics or Invisalign providers don’t offer the same prices for their services. This is why you must also inquire about the cost of the treatment. If they can’t provide the exact amount, then you must at least know the estimate of how much you’ll have to pay.

Additionally, you should also ask about their payment options. Will you be paying upfront or do they offer installment plans? If your insurance covers Invisalign, then you should also inquire if the clinic will accept it or not.

