White Christmas: Keep Your Teeth Healthy During the Holidays

The holidays are almost here! And there’s no better way to celebrate the season than by feasting on a variety of sweets and delicacies.

However, keeping your taste buds happy can sometimes be worrisome for your teeth and gums. Fortunately, there’s a way to enjoy the holiday festivities without compromising your white, healthy smile. Follow these four simple dental tips to keep your mouth and teeth healthy this Christmas season.

Avoid Too Many Sweets

It’s the season to be jolly, especially for lovers of sweets, such as candy canes, gingerbread cookies, and cake. However, it’s important to remind yourself that consuming too much sugar can be a disaster for your dental health.

Still, you don’t have to avoid them altogether; it’s Christmas, after all! The smart move is to control your intake of sweets and always brush your teeth after consuming them. That way, you’re limiting your teeth’s exposure to sugar and avoiding the risk of tooth decay.

Drink Water

Speaking of sugar, you’d want to stay away from it no matter if it’s in solid or liquid form. That means you should also avoid sweet drinks such as sodas, juices, and energy drinks. Instead, it’s advisable to drink water with fluoride to keep your pearly whites protected throughout the holidays.

Keep a Routine

The holidays can disrupt your schedule, but you must always stay on track no matter what. Christmas or not, you must always brush your teeth twice a day to maintain the health of your teeth and gums.

To make sure your brushing routine isn’t hindered, keep a toothbrush, a small tube of toothpaste, and some floss in your purse or bag. That way, you can freshen up after meals, no matter where you are.

Honor Your Dental Appointment

If your dental appointment falls during the holidays, don’t skip it. On top of that, scheduling a post-holiday checkup and cleaning is also highly recommended. After all, keeping your teeth and gums healthy is one of the best gifts you can give yourself.

