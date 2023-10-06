Local Company Becomes 100% Employee-Owned

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sands Wall Systems and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sands Wall Systems, visit https://www.sandswallsystems.com/

Breaking News: Sands Wall Systems, your trusted local drywall and framing experts, is thrilled to announce a momentous change in its ownership structure. Effective immediately, Sands Wall Systems is now a 100% Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company, giving our dedicated team members the opportunity to become owners and reap the benefits of our continued growth.

A Legacy Built on Dedication

Founded in 1994 by Greg Sands, Sands Wall Systems has a rich history of serving the upper Midwest with top-notch drywall and framing services. Greg’s journey in the industry began in 1975 as a drywall finisher in Rapid City, SD. His dedication, combined with the tireless efforts of our team, has transformed the company into the premier provider of commercial drywall services it is today.

“I never dreamed the company would have grown to what it is today as Sands Wall Systems,” shared Greg Sands. He attributes this success to the hard work and commitment of his employees. “We treat our workers and customers like we would like to be treated. We pride ourselves on inclusion, and we treat everyone with respect and fairness,” Sands emphasized.

A Secure Future for All

With Greg Sands reaching the age of retirement, the transition to a 100% ESOP model ensures the longevity and success of Sands Wall Systems. This move was meticulously planned over the last decade. Every year the company will be evaluated, and shares will be allocated accordingly, making it a true gift from the company to its workforce.

“This is simply a gift to the employee from the company,” Greg Sands emphasized. Importantly, this transition will not impact any current employee benefits and represents a significant financial investment in our team. Sands Wall Systems is committing millions of dollars to empower our employees and secure the future of the company.

Perpetuity and Success

Sands Wall Systems’ transformation into a 100% ESOP company means that it will continue to thrive for generations to come. With the ESOP model in place, the company is poised for perpetual success, driven by the dedication and motivation of its employee-owners.

“As we move into this ESOP, I feel great about how this company looks going into the future,” Greg Sands said confidently. Sands Wall Systems remains committed to delivering the same quality and affordability that our customers have come to expect.

As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we invite you to join us in celebrating this remarkable milestone. Sands Wall Systems is more than a business; it’s a community of passionate individuals dedicated to delivering excellence. With our new ESOP structure, we are poised to build an even brighter future together.

Thank you for your continued trust in Sands Wall Systems. We look forward to serving you with the same commitment and excellence that have defined our company for nearly three decades, now with the added strength of employee ownership.

Our trade is your success, and together, we will build a future that shines brighter than ever.