Build Your Career in Construction

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of SDRoads2Jobs and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about SDRoads2Jobs, visit https://sdroads2jobs.com/

No Experience Necessary Long-term career opportunities Starting Pay $14 + Benefits

We are looking for hard working and reliable people to start their career in Highway Construction TODAY! Attend one of our Highway Construction Career Awareness courses to learn more about career opportunities in SD and meet with potential employers to fill immediate openings.

Southeast Technical College 2001 N Career Ave 1 pm - 4 pm

Questions? Contact us at: 605-355-6960 or SDRoads2Jobs@projectsolutionsinc.com

facebook.com/SDRoads2Jobs/