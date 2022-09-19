Struggling for good employees? This upcoming event can help!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sioux Falls Development Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sioux Falls Development Foundation, visit https://siouxfallsdevelopment.com/

From hiring to retaining top talent, we all agree it’s a challenging time to be building your workforce. Here’s the good news: You can spend one day learning from the experts and walk away with workforce strategies you can immediately put to work.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation’s annual WIN in Workforce Summit will be held Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Attendance options include in-person or virtual, depending on what works best for you and your schedule.

Whether you work in education, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, or technology, you’ll learn from people facing the same issues as you – leaders and innovators who are finding ways to staff up and grow from within while creating talented teams and taking businesses to new levels of success.

Keynote speaker Justin Forsett will kick the morning off with an inspiring message. Drawing from his experiences as an NFL football player, you will hear from an inspiring man – often referred to during his career as “undersized and overmatched” – who went from poverty to peak performance by way of sheer hard work, grit, perseverance, and hope.

Nine professional sessions will feature panel discussions on attracting new entry-level employees, talent development, talent retention to address employee burnout, and today’s workforce issues, such as hybrid workplaces and change management involving Amazon, Avera, First PREMIER, and PREMIER Bankcard, First Bank and Trust, New York Life, POET, Sanford Health and many more organizations.

Whether you’re an H.R. professional or a leader at any level in your organization, you’ll leave energized, motivated, and ready to capture all the opportunities today’s workforce offers.

SHRM members will be eligible for up to nine Personal Development Credits for attending the 2022 WIN Summit. The registration fee is $89 and includes a networking lunch. Find more information and register online at wininworkforce.com.