Take Your Workforce to the Next Level on November 1

Take Your Workforce to the Next Level on November 1

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sioux Falls Development Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sioux Falls Development Foundation, visit https://siouxfallsdevelopment.com/.

Are you a business owner, leader, or contributor who values top talent? With the unemployment rate at an all-time low, it’s crucial to have a solid strategy to take your business to the next level.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation’s 6th annual WIN in Workforce Summit is the perfect opportunity to gain valuable insights and practical strategies. By attending this event, you’ll have the chance to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and other professionals facing similar challenges.

Be sure to mark your calendar for November 1, 2023, and register for individual or group tickets. You won’t want to miss keynote speaker Nancy Kerrigan, who will share her inspiring story of overcoming obstacles.

To register, visit www.wininworkforce.com!

Human resource professionals will be pleased to know that the Sioux Falls Development Foundation offers Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® recertification activities. By attending the WIN in Workforce Summit, you’ll earn 9 PDCs.

Don’t hesitate to register for this must-attend event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and gain the tools you need to attract, retain, and develop the right talent for your organization.

To register, visit www.wininworkforce.com!