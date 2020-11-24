Slow Down, Don’t Crowd the Plow

Sponsored - As we know, winter driving can be dangerous. With icy roads, impeded visibility, and increased traffic during the holiday season, it can be challenging to get to your destination safely. This is where everyone on the road and our plow drivers can work together!

A plow driver’s job is to make the roads as safe as possible, and they need room to do it. If you find yourself behind a plow, please follow at a safe distance. Visibility can be quite low the closer you get to a plow due to the snow cloud that is created from clearing the roads.

Help make South Dakota roads safer by exercising patience when plows are out. Just as you would like to make it to home to your loved ones, our drivers would like to, as well. The South Dakota Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down, leave 15 minutes earlier, minimize distractions, and stay informed of current weather conditions by calling 511 or visiting https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/