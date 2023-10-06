SURVIVOR STORY: “My seatbelt was the only thing that saved my life.”

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Dakota Office of Highway Safety, visit https://drivesafesd.com/

JUST A NORMAL DAY

I went to the Montrose Vet Clinic with my cat for a checkup and shots. I got back in my Jeep and texted my friends, “Hey, on my way back”. We were going to hang out that evening and get Chinese food for dinner, something that we usually do. I put my phone down and started driving and it was just a normal day. From what I remember, I think there were a few clouds, but it was sunny, bright and I felt good that day. I was just jamming to music, you know rock and roll, metal. I was singing along and just having a good time. I didn’t really think much about it as it was just a normal drive.

PRE-CRASH

We entered the construction zone so there was 2-way traffic. I was following a white truck when all of a sudden,I saw it swerve. It only took a split second. I didn’t have any time to react and the last thing I remember was the silver grill of the vehicle that hit me. I just saw silver and then my airbag went off.

It was a moment of shock, not knowing what was happening, but I knew that I wasn’t on the ground anymore. Once we started rolling, I thought of my cat in the car. I reached for her and actually grabbed her out of midair and pulled her to my chest. We were rolling and I was just hoping I would make it through this. My car rolled at least three to four times and it was far down from the road.

POST-CRASH

I remember everything and my first thought was I smell burning. I didn’t know if it was my Jeep, so I reached to turn off my Jeep and it was so smashed together that I couldn’t find the button to turn it off. My music was still playing and everything was on. A bystander came running down to me and that’s when I noticed a hole in the bottom of my jeep where the door would be connected, and I knew instantly I needed to get out. I handed my cat down to the bystander and I crawled out and we went away from the scene a little bit to make sure that we would both be safe.

I had an off -duty first responder come to check me out to make sure that I had no serious injuries and stayed with me the whole time. She was the one that kept me grounded during the whole situation and I can’t thank her enough for that.

THE FIRST CALL

The off duty first responder suggested I get my phone out and said, “Let’s make a call”. The first person I thought of was my mom, but I didn’t want to worry her, so I called my best friend. He is the person I can rely on the most. We ended up calling him and when he answered I wasn’t even coherent enough to tell him what happened. Luckily, she gave him the details.

THE REALIZATION

Now trying to process the whole situation, I’m left with a lot of unknowns. I don’t know if I should try to seek the answers out or just leave it rest. My seatbelt was the only thing that saved my life that day. It hit me the most when the highway patrol trooper asked which vehicle I was in. They were almost shocked when they found out that I was the one in the Jeep. They honestly thought the person in that Jeep did not survive.

A NEW MINDSET

Prior to the crash I just thought of my seat belt as something to stop the dinging in my Jeep. I would put it on unless I was in a backseat. It’s one of those things that you know you’ll get ticketed for if you get pulled over. After the crash, putting on my seatbelt is the first thing I do before I even start the car. My friends and family all put their seatbelts on. I think they now know how much it can do. For the rest of my life, I will wear my seatbelt.

I didn’t get into the driver’s seat again for well over 2 weeks. I was almost in a state of paranoia because without my seatbelt, I wouldn’t be alive. I am now hyper aware of the traffic around me. I’m more sensitive to it. I don’t care about getting to my destination quickly, it’s getting there that matters the most.

MY MESSAGE

I’m a good driver, but that doesn’t mean anything. It only takes a split second for an accident to occur, and you’ll never know when. If you think wearing a seatbelt isn’t cool, that’s not a very good reason to not wear something that could save your life. It is the most important thing you could do. If my story could get one person to wear a seatbelt, it means the world to me that a possible life is saved.