You’ve Got Someplace to Be: Don’t Skip the Click

WHY CLICK

There are plenty of reasons why buckling up is important. In the two seconds it takes to complete the task, you’re using your best defense against drunk drivers on the road, protecting yourself in the event of a crash and even avoiding serious injuries from air bags. It’s easy to assume it will never happen to you… until it does. Decades of statistics show, seat belts save lives.

YOU CAN’T PLAN CRASHES

Taking a couple seconds to properly buckle up can reduce the risk of serious injury and death—not to mention it’s illegal to be in the front seat of a vehicle without a seat belt on in South Dakota. If you’re not buckling up for your own safety, buckle up for your loved ones. You’ve got someplace to be, and people counting on you to arrive alive.

YOU’VE GOT THIS

Make it a habit to not start driving until all occupants of your vehicle are buckled up. This is a great way to set an example for children and for others. Another way to help remind yourself is to put a colored ribbon or rubber band around your gear selector. Before you place your car in drive, you’ll see it and be reminded of the importance of this life-saving measure. And to think, that one click could be the difference between life and death.