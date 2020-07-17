How Isolation Can Lead to Elderly Depression

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or it’s editorial staff. To learn more about StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living, visit https://stoneybrooksuites.com

StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living wants you to be aware of how isolation can be a major factor in depression for seniors. Our facilities work to create all kinds of activities to keep our seniors engaged. Cookouts, Live Entertainment, game nights and more are planned monthly to engage our seniors and create a loving and fulfilling environment.

Isolation-induced depression appears because of a lack of social interaction. In other words, if the elder doesn’t have a strong support network or spends a large amount of time alone, isolation (and subsequently depression) can sometimes set in. Some studies have even found that perceived isolation—the feeling of being isolated even if you aren’t—can also have negative effects.

Psychology Today notes that social isolation can occur by choice, like when the person makes a conscious decision to not be around others. This type of intentional isolation can be temporary, such as when someone’s engaging in social distancing in a time like now during the Corona Virus pandemic. Or, it can be more permanent in nature, which is when the person is typically referred to as a “shut-in.”

In other cases, social isolation isn’t so much a choice but more of a direct result of other circumstances, many of which beyond anyone’s control. For instance, if it’s the middle of winter and snow and ice starts to accumulate on the roads, the senior may have a difficult time getting out, which creates a lack of social interaction until the roads become clear. Or, if the senior has poor health, it may make it more difficult to go out in public or make social calls, leaving the senior with a lot of time alone.

At StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living we understand the difficulties that can come with being alone. Our Assisted Living Facility offers so much for seniors. From beautifully appointed living quarters to a full range of social activities, StoneyBrook Suites puts our clients first. Contact Us today and find out how we can help.