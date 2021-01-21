Assisted Living employees go above and beyond during pandemic

“The following is praise for the staff at Stoneybrook Suites in Watertown. During this pandemic, we all live with sorrow and isolation. We negotiate mask-wearing and measure 6 feet distance from others. We avoid our friends and loved ones. But you come to work every single day!

This is an act of sacrifice. How else can we say it? You have your own families at home to concern you (are you bringing the virus home?) and yet you compartmentalize your fears and come to work every day to tend to our loved ones. You are the force that keeps them healthy, and you do so with professionalism and calm good cheer. You are amazing!

You even help Jeann Bevers - our mom, grandmother, mother-in-law - log onto or weekly family video chats. We know she appreciates all you do for her. We want you to know that, so do we!

You all are especially to be commended given that many similar facilities across the U.S. are hotspots for spreading the coronavirus. But not Watertown’s Stoneybrook Suites. From day one you have ensured that no one else enters the facility. You have even kept parcels and mail undelivered for a day as an additional precaution against COVID spread. You have taken every step to ensure that Watertown Stoneybrook is a star among residential facilities for our loved ones. Your care is more than minimal. It includes fun, music, games, coffee hours, and shared meals. We sometimes envy the amount of social contact Jeann has there because of you.

We thank you all for your professionalism and your constant, caring, courageous service.



