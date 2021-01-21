Assisted Living employees go above and beyond during pandemic
Recognizing the challenges that this pandemic presents, Stoneybrook Suites has taken extra measures to not only ensure the health and safety of our residents, but to better accommodate and facilitate new ways for families and friends to “visit.” Skype, Zoom, Teams. These are all terms that have become common for most of us, but these new forms of technology aren’t always easy for everyone to attain or use. Our staff assists in keeping families together and safe, no matter the efforts that are needed. The following letter from a family with a mother at Stoneybrook Suites better describes the efforts we are taking to serve our community here...
As the pandemic continues to spread through our nation, it’s as important as ever to keep safety protocols in mind and do what’s best for the safety of our residents. A large piece of keeping our residents safe involves social distancing. This can be difficult at times and may mean we don’t get to visit our family and friends as much as we may want to. As our CEO, Bruce Buckhardt said, “StoneyBrook Suites is requesting for the health of our community that only emergency visits are to occur at this time. As I know you appreciate our concern for our residents, we appreciate your willingness to comply with our concerns. Please pray for the health of our seniors.”