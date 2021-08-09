Residents stay active and receive therapy at StoneyBrook Suites

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of StoneyBrook Suites and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about StoneyBrook Suites, visit https://stoneybrooksuites.com/

For Life Therapy and StoneyBrook Suites have been working together since 2012. Staff at For Life Therapy hold specialties in Geriatrics, Orthopedics, and Parkinson’s disease. For Life Therapy provides physical therapy evaluations and treatment for residents that have encountered great difficulty completing daily activities. StoneyBrook Suites has a spectacular Restorative Therapy program that helps individuals maintain that higher level of activity that they develop through Physical Therapy.

Dr. Jake Tesch, Doctor of Physical Therapy at For Life Therapy, tells us “We know there are a number of challenges with aging. Functional Ability is one of the biggest areas we watch and focus on. Individuals become less resilient as they age because of a number of factors. Depression, illness, isolation, and loss of cognition are all medical factors that influence your resiliency. Other factors such as pain, weakness, endurance and balance are all things that can be easily fixed with the programs at StoneyBrook Suites.”

Most importantly, Dr. Tesch recommends staying active and avoiding sedentary behavior. “We can see all of these changes medically with their cardio-vascular system, decrease in body composition, muscle and tendon health.” The changes become very evident and can be avoided by staying active. Once a person becomes too inactive, there can be a fairly rapid decline and individuals will suffer from a loss of quality of life.

Having this knowledge in hand, For Life Therapy has put together programs at StoneyBrook Suites that are designed to maintain resiliency. They use multicomponent training interventions, 3 times a week, for 30 to 45 minutes. They focus on several types of activity in these sessions like:

Aerobic Activity

Resistance Training

Power Training

These focus areas allow the resident to build critical strength and balance, as well as restore confidence and agility.

“Our role as care takers at StoneyBrook Suites is to maintain a level of independence for the individuals. Our partnership with For Life Therapy allows us to provide both Restorative Therapy and Skilled Physical Therapy for our residents. This higher level of care allows your loved ones to live longer, happier lives.”

