Top 5 Dangers for Seniors Living at Home Alone

Sponsored -The following content is created on behalf of StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living, visit StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living online.

As we age, we all strive to maintain independence. We’ve always been able to do this or that, and we don’t need help to do it now. But the fact of the matter is, we start to naturally lose some of our balance abilities as well as other motor, and mental skills. It’s important to keep in mind the need for safety and assistance. There are many dangers that can come with being a senior and living at home alone.

Accidents

With the natural process of aging, our bodies change, both physically and mentally. It’s important to be aware of your physical abilities and take steps to make your space safer for you. Some seniors may also experience a change in mental acuity and memory. Falls and medication mistakes are 2 major accidents seen in the home.

The CDC reports that nearly a third of U.S. seniors fall each year and about half of all falls that require hospitalization take place at home. A National Institutes of Health study also found that 40 percent of seniors take five or more prescription medications and 90 percent take at least one prescription, yet as many as 55 percent of seniors take their medications incorrectly.

Social Isolation

Experience teaches us a great deal. Many aging seniors feel they will be fine living alone. They’ve lived a long life and have learned how to deal with any situation. However, loneliness is can be a serious issue that can lead to depression and other negative health issues.

The AARP cites isolation as a growing health epidemic that’s as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. What’s more, those who are socially isolated —feeling detached physically or psychologically, or being disconnected from support groups of family, friends and community — have a 26 percent increased risk of early death.

Malnutrition

Proper nutrition is a vital part of aging. Your body will need more of some nutrients, medications may affect taste, or other chronic conditions may create the need for dietary restrictions. Senior malnutrition is a very serious issue that may be easily overlooked when living alone.

Overlooked Illness

When you live alone you don’t have that, often handy, second set of eyes to see you all the time. You may not recognize the onset of some illnesses. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, someone in the United States develops the disease every 65 seconds and one in 10 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s disease.

Diseases like this are often slow to progress. You may assume it’s just “part of getting older.” That’s where a second perspective can be so important. A friend or loved one may recognize the changes and help to get attention to address them in a more timely manner.

Financial Strain

Odds are, you’ve spent your entire life sharing the expenses with a significant other, and once you come to live alone at home, things can get overwhelming. The costs of maintaining a home can be great. Mental illnesses can lead to problems like forgetting to pay a bill or make needed payments. The financial strain of living alone at home may lead to excessive stress, which can be bad for your health.

If living alone at home is not working as expected, StoneyBrook Suites is ready to help fill that void and give you back your independence. Our mission is to foster the well-being of each resident by nurturing the mind, body, and spirit while maintaining each resident’s enjoyment of independence and dignity in a secure and supportive environment. We invite you to come to StoneyBrook Suites, where our joy is in serving you.