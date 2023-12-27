Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/

Grace Anderson is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Grace is from Beaver Creek, MN, located within the Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Grace is involved in volleyball, Knowledge Bowl, Math League, High Honor Student, Post-Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO), and is Homecoming Queen.

Grace will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Grace at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.