Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nicolette Hoffman

Sponsored - Nicolette Hoffman is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Quinton is from Armour, SD located within the Douglas Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Nicolette is involved 4-H, Oral Interp, Reader’s Theater, church youth group, yearbook staff, class vice president, and she is active in her church youth group as well as attending camp as a Junior Camp Counselor.

She was a South Dakota Legislative Page, selected for Girls’ State, and owns her own photography business.

Nicolette will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Nicolette at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.