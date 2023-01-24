Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Brayden Metzger is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Brayden is from Hills, MN, located within Sioux Valley Energy , a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Brayden is involved in football, basketball, track, student council, and PBIS team.

Brayden will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Brayden at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.