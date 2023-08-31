Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gracie Haug is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Gracie is from Castlewood, SD, located within H-D Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Gracie plays volleyball, basketball, track, and fastpitch softball. She participates in band, yearbook, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Special Olympics Unified Champions, and her local church Youth Group. She has been on the honor roll of excellency every year of high school.

Gracie will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

