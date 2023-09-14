Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Kellen Kueter

Kellen Kueter is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.

Keller is from Montrose, SD, located within the Southeastern Electric Coop, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Kellen is the Vice-President, Secretary, and Student Advisor for the FFA program. Plus, he is the Treasurer of the National Honor Society and the Student Council Vice President.

Kellen will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Kellen at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.