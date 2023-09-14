Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Samuel Waldner is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Samuel is from Waverly, SD, located within the Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Samuel is involved in All-school Play and National Honor Society. He is a National History Day winner and science fair winner. He also has multi-dual credit enrollment.

Samuel will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Samuel at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.