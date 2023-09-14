Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Julia Trygstad

Julia Trygstad is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.

Julia is from Rutland, SD, located within Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Julia is very active at school being involved with National Honors Society, Student Council, Volleyball (current captain), Basketball (current captain), Track (current captain), Choir, A-Honor Roll, Band, Drama, and FFA.

She also takes dual-credit classes such as: Introduction to Sociology, Fundamentals of Speech, College Algebra, and Art Appreciation.

When she is not in school she participates in a church youth group and has completed volunteer hours through the Alpha Center, Granite Threshing Bee, Banquet (Sioux Falls), and Sanford (as part of senior project). She also works as a CNA and nanny.

Julia will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

