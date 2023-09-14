Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Cassidy Woerner is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Cassidy is from Corsica, SD, located within the Douglas Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Cassidy is the Family Career Communication Leaders of America President, and has been in FCCLA for 4 years. She is number 1 in her class. She involved in cheerleading, volleyball, track, basketball, National Honor Society, Oral Interpretation, theatre, and the Corsica Community Youth Group. She went to South Dakota Girls State and attended academic festival 4 years consecutively.

Cassidy will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Cassidy at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.