Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Caden Hojer

Caden Hojer is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Caden is from Ramona, SD, located within Kingsbury Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Caden has participated in many sports and fine arts activities during his high school career. His sports include: four years of football, four years of baseball, and four years of basketball. His fine art activities include: four years of chorus (all four in All-State), one year of One Act, six years of student council, and two years in the National Honors Society. He was also part of the ORR Consolidation committee. He also like to challenge himself in the classroom by taking dual-credit classes like sociology, US History, foundations of communication, and college Algebra. When Caden is not busy at school, he is a reporter for the Town and Country Snowdrifters, six years of 4-H. He also volunteers with his local church, the Oldham Fire Department, the M.O.R.E group, and the Town and Country Snowdrifters. An interesting note about Caden is that he started a goat ranch in 2019

Caden will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

