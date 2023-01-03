Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Preston Koster

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Preston Koster is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Preston is from Armour, SD, located within Douglas Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Preston is involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, One-Act Plays, Band, Basketball, Track, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Lorian Theatre, FOR Club, Armour Youth Group, and Skills USA.

Preston will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Preston at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.