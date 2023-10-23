Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com

Olivia Morlock is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Olivia is from Frederick, SD, located within the Northern Electric Cooperative, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Olivia participates in volleyball, basketball, track, and band.

She has received honors in these activities including superior and excellent ratings in band contests and being a starter on the girls’ basketball team that made it to the SoDak 16 last year. What sets Olivia apart is her willingness to volunteer in the community. She helps out with her church’s children’s programs by assisting them with crafts or just playing with them. She also serves as the narrator for the children’s Christmas program. Olivia has also volunteered at our local preschool, assisting the teacher and students with various activities.

Olivia will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

