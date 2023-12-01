Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Tayden Wells is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Tayden is from Vermillion, SD, located within the Clay-Union Electric Corporation, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative. Tayden is involved in soccer (Team Captain), basketball, baseball and, track. He has lettered in soccer every year. He also participates in National Honor Society, the Missouri River Clean up Day 2023. He also works at Mart Bros Construction.

Tayden will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Parker at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.