Meet the Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Touchstone Energy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Touchstone Energy, visit https://www.yourcooppower.com/.

Shalayne Nagel is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week. Shalayne is from Springfield, SD, located within Charles Mix Electric Association, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Shalayne is involved in volleyball, basketball, track, student council, and National Honor Society.

Shalayne will be featured today on Dakota News Now during the 6:00AM news and again during the 6:00PM news.

Learn more about Shalayne at https://www.yourcooppower.com/scholar-of-the-week.