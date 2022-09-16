See The Difference at the University of Sioux Falls

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of University of Sioux Falls and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about University of Sioux Falls, visit www.usiouxfalls.edu.

On September 8, 2022, the University of Sioux Falls celebrated 139 years of service sending highly qualified graduates into diverse industries including healthcare, education, technology, business, finance, social work and more. As part of this celebration, USF launched a refreshed visual brand that reflects the University’s core identity and mission while focusing on new and growing opportunities for the future.

“Prior to the development of the refreshed branding, USF surveyed students, faculty, alumni, trustees and prospective students and their families about the USF experience,” explains Dr. Brett Bradfield, President of USF. “The surveys revealed several distinctive factors those audiences felt were important to USF, and those differences are directly reflected in the new marketing materials, including the logo and new positioning line, The Difference Is Here”.

The Difference Is Here campaign concentrates its messaging on differentiating benefits the University offers undergraduate, graduate, professional and continuing education students, as outlined by the survey results.

“Surveys indicated some of our key differences are the fact that we are located in the thriving and supportive Sioux Falls community where job opportunities and internships are available in many industries. We are also one of the most affordable Christian universities in the region with robust scholarship and financial aid packages that often make us even more affordable than state schools,” says Aimee Vander Feen, Vice President for Enrollment at USF.

Because of its small size and Christ-centered community, USF also offers students a whole-person academic experience made possible by small class sizes and professors who care beyond the classroom. Survey results from students and alumni consistently rank strong student-faculty relationships as a primary benefit for attending USF.

“We hear again and again from students visiting campus that feel genuinely welcome the moment they step foot on campus.” says Dr. Bradfield. “That welcoming environment translates into an authentic recognition of each individual in our community throughout the duration of their college experience at USF.”

The new logo, positioning and visual branding for USF can be viewed at www.usiouxfalls.edu/thedifference and on campus signage, billboards, digital media and on the University’s social channels beginning September 8.