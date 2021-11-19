Time to Use Your HSA or FSA for Clear Vision

Sponsored - Have you been saving up for something special? No, not that new sweater, though those are nice. Or that dream vacation, those are even better.

We’re talking about the LASIK you’ve always wanted. Did you know that your health savings or flexible spending account can help cover the cost? Little by little your monthly contributions build up, making LASIK even more affordable, plus your investment goes further since you are using tax-free dollars.

Many of Vance Thompson Vision’s patients have used their HSA or FSA to get the vision correction they’ve dreamed of. As the final months of 2021 wind down, will this be the year you join them?

If you’ve considered LASIK, it’s likely you already know that, because it’s an elective procedure, you’ll need to pay for it out of pocket.

This is where the HSA or FSA offered by your employer’s health insurance plan can stretch you dollars. Contributions to both are taken pre-tax, which means the government doesn’t take its usual cut. This can add up to savings of 20% or more.

Generally, an HSA:

● comes with health plans classified as high deductible.

● can accrue as long as you wish; there’s no pressure to spend by year end.

● could cover the entire cost of LASIK, depending on your balance.

Generally, an FSA:

● must be spent within a month of year end or you lose those dollars.

● is spendable before all contributions have been made. In other words, if you budget to contribute $2,750 by December, but decide to have LASIK in November, you can still spend the full amount.

● is capped per family member. It’s $2,750 for 2021.

Because there’s much more to know about utilizing the HSA or FSA benefits that come with your health insurance plan, we encourage you to discuss your options with one of our LASIK counselors at a free consultation.

Vance Thompson Vision also offers 24 month interest-free financing for those who qualify.

Call Vance Thompson Vision at 605-361-EYES (3937) to schedule your consultation. Call soon for best availability before year end. Serving patients in locations across the Mid- and Mountain West, Vance Thompson Vision is changing lives by creating vision.