Budget feeling stretched too thin? Financial relief options are out there.

Here’s a story that is all too common: a family received their stimulus checks from the government and decided to spend that money on a new camper, boat, jet ski, motorcycle, house, etc.

With where the economy stood at the time of purchase, it seemed like a loan payment they could manage. Then, however, inflation started to hit, and the costs to fuel that new boat or heat that new house skyrocketed, leaving them scrambling to make their minimum payments.

Increased anxiety and stress levels for all, especially parents, caused by increased inflation, additional payments, and the overall cost of living is relatable and understandable. These factors can make things difficult in regard to budgeting and spending. Don’t panic. There’s help.

The finance experts at Vern Eide Motorcars have multiple ways in which they can help:

They can help you lease a new vehicle. In most cases, you will have a lower payment when leasing a vehicle. This can help free up some cash each month to help pay other bills.

They can take your current vehicle and camper or boat in on trade toward the lease or purchase of a different vehicle. This would make it so you have one payment, instead of multiple payments.

They can purchase your camper or boat from you as a way toward you eliminating that monthly payment.

We all struggle from time to time - let Vern Eide Motorcars work to bring more peace to your life.

Stop by or call any of our Vern Eide Motorcars locations to see how they can help today.

