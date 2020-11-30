Volunteers of America, Dakotas Celebrates 100 Years

Sponsored - Despite unprecedented challenges, one Sioux Falls nonprofit has a big reason to celebrate in 2020. Volunteers of America, Dakotas marked 100 years of impact in Sioux Falls this year.

Volunteers of America, Dakotas came to Sioux Falls in 1920, starting as a storefront mission and prison ministry. In 1923, they began providing child care and became one of the seven original Sioux Falls organizations to be funded by the Sioux Empire United Way. Volunteers of America, Dakotas has provided childcare services to families in need ever since.

Over the last century, the agency has evolved as community needs have changed. Today, Volunteers of America, Dakotas focuses its impact in four service areas: children, youth and families; homelessness; intellectual and developmental disabilities; and behavioral health. Through these services, the organization touches 10,000 lives each year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant new challenges during the agency’s 100th year. At the same time, the physical, financial, and mental impact of the virus means their work is needed now more than ever. The agency was quick to adapt its behavioral health services to meet the growing need for both mental health support addiction services to people through telemedicine.

“Telehealth is an important tool. During these challenging times, it’s even more significant. The demand for mental health and addiction services has increased in the last several months. At the same time, we have implemented increased safety measures,” explains Amy Hartman, Managing Director of Behavioral Health. “Telehealth allows us to meet the increased demand, and for people to get these services from the safety of their own home”

The pandemic also altered the organization’s plans for celebrating its momentous year. On November 5th, Volunteers of America, Dakotas hosted an online 100 Years of Impact event. The event featured a video from Jaime, a past participant whose life was transformed 15 years ago by Volunteers of America, Dakotas’ behavioral health services. Since then, Jaime has gone on to make an impact of her own as an addiction counselor.

“As a recovered addict and now counselor, I never know what impact I have on somebody. I never know what seeds I am planting, and as a donor, it is the same thing. You may not know the direct impact you are having on someone, but know that when you donate to Volunteers of America, Dakotas, you are making a real difference.” To see Jaime’s full story, watch the video below.

As their 100th year comes to a close, Volunteers of America, Dakotas is looking toward the future. “We are proud of our history and ready for the next 100 years,” says President and CEO, Dennis Hoffman. “We’re committed to helping people in this community achieve their full potential, and I hope others will join us in this mission. The generosity of this community has made the last 100 years possible, and I would invite the community to support the people we serve and be part of our next 100 years.”

Please help others with your gift today. Your gift to Volunteers of America, Dakotas will help transform lives, right here in South Dakota.

To learn more about Volunteers of America, Dakotas and how you can help, visit: www.voa-dakotas.org