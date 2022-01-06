Credit Unions v. Banks: Which One is the Best for You?

Credit Unions v. Banks: Which One is the Best for You?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Voyage FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Voyage FCU, visit https://voyagefcu.org.

Where’s the best place to keep your money? Which financial institution would best serve you? What services will you need?

Credit Unions versus Banks: Which one is the best for you?

Both credit unions and banks offer the same security for your money via federal government-backed insurance. The financial institutions also usually offer good online services and access to ATMs. But, there are some key differences.

Let’s start with banks.

Banks often have more branches and ATMs nationwide. Banks also tend to have more advanced technology because of the larger sizes. But, a downside is banks typically have more fees and higher interest rates for loans. Banks also typically have strict rules and less flexibility in financial decision-making.

While banks offer free checking accounts, most times they have stipulations for minimum account balances or additional account requirements.

National banks typically have more locations to serve customers, while credit unions tend to be in much smaller towns and cities, with fewer branches.

But, credit unions can still be the better option.

Most credit unions offer lower fees (or no fees at all) and better interest rates on loans. Also, credit unions often have more personal customer service, getting to know patrons on a first name basis in many instances. And while not nationwide, most credit unions offer co-op ATMs that have no surcharges.

Finally, there is one big difference between banks and credit unions: At a bank, you are a customer. At a credit union, you are a member.

Want to get a credit union account of your own, and see all the benefits it has to offer? Visit https://voyagefcu.org to learn more!