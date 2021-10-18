Sponsored - Effective June 1st, 2021 Good Samaritan Federal Credit Union has merged with Voyage Federal Credit Union. The two CU’s found their way to each other with similar visions for member relations and culture. By joining forces as one under the name Voyage Federal Credit Union, the credit union is now nearly $165 million in assets, 18,000 members and 35 staff including the three long-time team members from Good Samaritan Federal Credit Union.

With the merger, the Good Samaritan FCU branch location closed its doors, however the three Voyage FCU branches are strategically placed throughout Sioux Falls as an added convenience to the new members.

In addition to the expanded branch locations for the GSFCU members, Voyage FCU is also able to offer additional products and services for the new members. Things that were previously not available at the smaller CU are now an added benefit such as mortgages, business services, online person-to-person payment options, remote deposit capture and so much more.

If you have any questions regarding the merger, please reach out to marketing@voyagefcu.org.